BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement
BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement

June 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014

* Liberty Global PLC - under terms, certain lenders have agreed to provide a $855.0 million term loan facility to Unitymedia Finance - SEC filing

* Liberty Global PLC - final maturity date for term loan B facility is September 30, 2025

* Liberty Global PLC - proceeds of loans to be used for refinancing, repayment or prepayment of any existing indebtedness of any member of group

* Liberty Global PLC - term loan B facility bears interest at a rate of libor plus 2.25% per annum subject to a libor floor of 0.00% Source text - bit.ly/2rxlZAa Further company coverage:

