BRIEF-Liberty Interactive Says Undertaken Review Of Tax Reform Bill

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Liberty Interactive Corp:

* LIBERTY INTERACTIVE - UNDERTAKEN REVIEW OF TAX REFORM BILL, ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON PENDING REORGANIZATION TRANSACTIONS WITH GENERAL COMMUNICATION

* LIBERTY INTERACTIVE - DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW, SEES TOTAL CASH TO BE REATTRIBUTED FROM LIBERTY VENTURES TO QVC GROUP TO INCREASE TO ABOUT $1.3 BILLION

* LIBERTY- INCREASE IN REATTRIBUTED CASH TO BE FUNDED BY LIBERTY VENTURES CASH ON HAND,GCI LIBERTY'S LIBERTY BROADBAND SERIES C COMMON STOCK MARGIN LOAN