BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C Liberty formula one common stock
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月20日 / 上午10点10分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C Liberty formula one common stock

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty Media Corp prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series c Liberty Formula one common stock

* Liberty Media-pricing of underwritten public offering on behalf of selling stockholders of 17.7 million shares of series c Liberty formula one common stock​

* Liberty Media-pricing of public offering of 17.7 million shares of co’s series c liberty formula one common stock, par value $0.01 per share at $37.40/share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

