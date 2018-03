BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp Reports Qtrly Formula One Group Operating Income $24 Mln

March 1 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORP - ATTRIBUTED TO SIRIUSXM GROUP IS A $185 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN 2017‍​

* LIBERTY MEDIA QTRLY TOTAL LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP REVENUE $1,404 MILLION VERSUS $1,303 MILLION

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORP - QTRLY FORMULA ONE GROUP REVENUE $570 MILLION ‍​

* LIBERTY MEDIA QTRLY TOTAL LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP OPERATING INCOME $375 MILLION

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORP - QTRLY FORMULA ONE GROUP OPERATING INCOME $24 MILLION VERSUS OPERATING LOSS OF $17 MLN‍​

* LIBERTY MEDIA QTRLY TOTAL LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP ADJUSTED OIBDA $539 MILLION