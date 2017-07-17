FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 天前
BRIEF-Liberty Media launches process to increase Formula 1 term loan and revolver capacity
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 中午11点54分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Liberty Media launches process to increase Formula 1 term loan and revolver capacity

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* Liberty Media launches process to increase Formula 1 term loan and revolver capacity

* Liberty Media Corp - ‍intends to launch a process to syndicate an up to $200 million add-on to $3,102 million usd term loan​

* Liberty Media-intends to seek amendments to first lien facilities agreement to, among other things, increase revolving facility capacity to up to $500 million​

* Liberty Media Corp says term loan and revolving facility will remain non-recourse to liberty

* Liberty Media Corp - ‍intends to seek amendments to first lien facilities agreement to increase revolving facility capacity to up to $500 million​

* Liberty Media-intends to cause delta topco units to use proceeds of term loan add-on with cash on hand to repay balance of $300 million second lien facility​

* Liberty Media - to launch process to syndicate add-on to term loan under syndicated first lien facilities agreement executed by some delta topco ltd units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below