Nov 9 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $1.4 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP $0.06

‍SIRIUSXM INCREASED 2017 GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW​