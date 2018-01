BRIEF-Liberty Oilfield Services Inc Sees IPO Of 10.7 Million Shares Priced Between $14-$16 Per Share

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services Inc:

* LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC SEES IPO OF 10.7 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S CLASS A COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES - UPON CONSUMMATION OF OFFERING, BASED UPON MID-POINT OF RANGE OF IPO, INVESTORS WILL HOLD 16.1 PERCENT OF CO‘S CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES - LEGACY OWNERS WILL HOLD 90.8 PERCENT OF TOTAL VOTING STOCK OUTSTANDING, INCLUDING 100 PERCENT OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK