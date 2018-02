Feb 6 (Reuters) - Liberty Property Trust:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS AND PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* NAREIT FFO EXPECTED IN RANGE OF $2.53 TO $2.65 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018

* ‍ ANTICIPATED $600 MILLION - $800 MILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018​

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.61 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ IN 2018, EXPECTS TO DELIVER $400 MILLION-$500 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT PROPERTIES, AT YIELDS IN 7.5%-8.5% RANGE​