BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank FY Profit Up 7.1 Pct At CHF 111.3 Million

March 8 (Reuters) - LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG :

* FOR FY INCREASED ITS ANNUAL PROFIT BY 7.1 PERCENT TO CHF 111.3 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE THAT DIVIDEND BE INCREASED TO CHF 2.00 PER SHARE

* FY OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 7.5 PERCENT TO CHF 399.4 MILLION (2016: CHF 371.7 MILLION)

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION UP BY 6.2 PERCENT TO CHF 154.8 MILLION (2016: CHF 145.7 MILLION)

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME DOWN 4.3 PERCENT TO CHF 132.1 MILLION (2016: CHF 138.1 MILLION)

* NEW MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOMINATED

* MARKUS BÜCHEL, MARKUS FOSER AND ROLAND OEHRI WILL LEAVE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* TO PROPOSE THOMAS RUSSENBERGER AND RICHARD SENTI BE FOR ELECTION AS NEW MEMBERS

* CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL GENERATE A SOLID GROUP NET PROFIT IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: