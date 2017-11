BRIEF-Life Storage Inc reports Q3 FFO per share of $1.34

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Life Storage Inc:

* Life Storage, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results​

* Q3 FFO per share $1.34

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.39

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share about $5.26 to $5.30

* Qtrly ‍same store quarter end occupancy of 92.7%​

* Sees Q4 same store revenue of 0.50 percent to 1.50 pct‍​

* Sees Q4 same store net operating income of negative 1.00 percent to 0.00 pct‍​

* Same store NOI decreased 0.5% for the Q3 of 2017 as compared to the 3rd quarter of 2016

* Sees ‍Q4 FFO per share $1.28 - $1.32