BRIEF-Lifetime brands Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点07分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Lifetime brands Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Lifetime Brands Inc

* Lifetime Brands Inc reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 sales $166 million versus $170.1 million

* Lifetime Brands Inc - ‍now expect full-year 2017 consolidated net sales to be approximately flat to last year’s (excluding foreign currency impact)​

* Lifetime Brands Inc - ‍now expect full-year 2017 gross margin to improve approximately 25 basis points​

* Lifetime Brands Inc - ‍in Europe, co is continuing with integration of Kitchencraft and Creative Tops​

* Lifetime Brands Inc - ‍in U.K., environment also has been difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
