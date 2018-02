Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lifevantage Corp:

* LIFEVANTAGE CORP - LIFEVANTAGE PRODUCTS AVAILABLE FOR FIRST TIME EVER THROUGHOUT CHINA

* LIFEVANTAGE - EFFECTIVE FEB. 1, 2018, SELECT PRODUCTS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE THROUGHOUT CHINA VIA SECURE E-COMMERCE WEBSITE HOSTED IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: