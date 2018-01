Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND EARNS $6 MILLION AS OMNIAB PARTNER OUT-LICENSES ANTIBODY PROJECTS

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.13 TO $3.16

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MILLION