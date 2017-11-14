FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ligand Pharma reaffirms 2017 revenue guidance between $134 mln and $136 mln
2017年11月14日

BRIEF-Ligand Pharma reaffirms 2017 revenue guidance between $134 mln and $136 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals-reaffirmed full-year 2017 revenue guidance of between $134 million and $136 million and adjusted EPS guidance of between $2.95 to $3.00​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍currently believes potential royalty revenue growth for 2018 could be in range of 15% to 25% over that of full year 2017​

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍full-year 2018 corporate gross margin is expected to be in range of 94% to 96%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

