March 6 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MILLION

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MILLION - SEC FILING