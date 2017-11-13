BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals says signed license and supply agreement via subsidiary with Meridian Laboratories​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - on Nov. 10, 2017, co signed a license agreement and a supply agreement via a subsidiary with Meridian Laboratories Inc
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - Ligand could receive commercial revenue from shipment of Captisol to Meridian for clinical and commercial activities
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals - co granting Meridian exclusive right to use Captisol in Meridian’s development and commercialization of a Captisol
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals says could potentially receive payments associated with certain licenses, royalties and milestone payments