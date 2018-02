Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.31

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.33

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $164 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $50.5 MILLION

* ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, LIGAND HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $201.7 MILLION​

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT CASH EXPENSES FOR 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF $34 MILLION TO $35 MILLION​

* WITH REVENUE OF $164 MILLION, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.22 FOR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: