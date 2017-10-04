BRIEF-Ligand to acquire Crystal Bioscience

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ligand to acquire Crystal Bioscience, the leader in chicken-derived fully-human antibody generation, for $25 million in cash plus additional potential payments
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction expected to be accretive to revenue and earnings beginning in 2018
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - Ligand will pay Crystal shareholders $25 million in cash at closing, up to an additional $10.5 million of success-based milestones
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc says including acquisition, Ligand now expects 2017 total revenues to be at least $134 million
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc says estimates with revenue of $134 million, FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share would be approximately $2.93
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc expects 2017 earnings per share would be approximately $2.93