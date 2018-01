BRIEF-Lightbridge Receives U.S. Approval For Key Patent For Its Innovative Fuel Design

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lightbridge Corp:

* LIGHTBRIDGE RECEIVES U.S. APPROVAL FOR KEY PATENT FOR ITS INNOVATIVE FUEL DESIGN

* LIGHTBRIDGE - ‍RECEIVED NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR A PATENT FROM U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE RELATED TO ITS METALLIC NUCLEAR FUEL ASSEMBLY DESIGN​

* LIGHTBRIDGE - PATENT ALLOWANCE EXTENDS PATENT PORTFOLIO COVERAGE IN U.S. TO METALLIC FUEL ASSEMBLY DESIGN FOR WESTERN-TYPE PRESSURIZED WATER REACTORS

* LIGHTBRIDGE CORP - ‍IS IN PROCESS OF FINALIZING A JOINT VENTURE WITH FRAMATOME TO FURTHER DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE METALLIC FUEL​