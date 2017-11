Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lightbridge Corp:

* Lightbridge provides business update and reports financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Lightbridge Corp - ‍remain on track to finalize a definitive JV operating agreement with Areva​ based on heads of terms agreement in Q4 of 2017

* Lightbridge Corp -‍​ for the third quarter, net loss attributable to common shareholders was approximately $1.8 million, or a loss of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: