Jan 8 (Reuters) - Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd:

* LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO LTD SAYS ‍BITCOIN WILL NOW BE ACCEPTED ON LIGHTINTHEBOX.COM AND MINIINTHEBOX.COM PLATFORMS AS OF JANUARY 5, 2018​

* LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO LTD SAYS ‍BITCOIN PAYMENTS WILL BE PROCESSED THROUGH BITPAY​