Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc:

* Lilis energy inc says on october 19, 2017, co entered into fourth amendment to existing first lien credit agreement, dated sept 29, 2016- sec filing ​

* Lilis energy -‍ after first lien amendment, among others, credit increased in form of additional, incremental bridge loan of $15 million​ Source text (bit.ly/2gz7TLv) Further company coverage: