FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-Lilly gets civil investigative demand from Minnesota AG for insulin product pricing‍​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午4点04分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Lilly gets civil investigative demand from Minnesota AG for insulin product pricing‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Says got civil investigative demand from Minnesota's office of Attorney General relating to pricing, sale of insulin products - SEC filing‍​

* Says offices of attorneys general in California and Florida have requested information relating to pricing of company's insulin products

* Says lost patent exclusivity for Strattera in the U.S. in May 2017, and generic versions of Strattera were approved in the same month

* Entry of generic versions of Strattera has caused "rapid and severe" decline in revenue, which will have material adverse effect on results

* In May, Japanese Patent Office resumed 1 of 2 remaining demands for invalidation of company's two vitamin regimen patents, brought by Nipro Corp Source text - (bit.ly/2w6xEZd) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below