BRIEF-Lilly says Jardiance tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease

June 12 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) tablets to be studied in chronic kidney disease

* Says plans to conduct a new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance along with Boehringer Ingelheim

* Eli Lilly - ‍boehringer Ingelheim, co announced plans to conduct new, large clinical outcomes trial investigating Jardiance tablets