Dec 22 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* LILY O’BRIEN’S TO BE ACQUIRED BY COLIAN HOLDINGS SA FOR €40 MILLION

* LILY O’BRIEN’S WILL CONTINUE TO BE RUN BY ITS EXISTING IRISH MANAGEMENT TEAM LED BY CEO, EOIN DONNELLY Source text : (bit.ly/2kHKGcv) Further company coverage: