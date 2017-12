Dec 5 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co:

* LIMONEIRA APPOINTS MARK PALAMOUNTAIN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* LIMONEIRA CO - PALAMOUNTAIN WILL REPLACE CO‘S CFO JOE RUMLEY

* LIMONEIRA CO - PALAMOUNTAIN NAMED LIMONEIRA CFO EFFECTIVE JANUARY 8, 2018