BRIEF-Limoneira Q4 Loss Per Share $0.19

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co:

* LIMONEIRA COMPANY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55 TO $0.65

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $15.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $16.1 MILLION

* LIMONEIRA - ‍FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TO SELL BETWEEN 3.1 MILLION AND 3.3 MILLION CARTONS OF FRESH LEMONS AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $24.50 PER CARTON​

* - ‍FOR FY 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 6.0 TO 6.5 MILLION POUNDS OF AVOCADOS AT APPROXIMATELY $1.30 PER POUND​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S