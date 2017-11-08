BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Q3 loss per share $0.06

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp :
* Lincoln Educational Services reports improved operating performance for transportation & skilled trades and healthcare and other professions segments for the third quarter
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 revenue fell 9.4 percent to $67.3 million
* Says reduced debt obligations by $15.5 million to $17.5 million compared to June 30, 2017 in quarter
* Says qtrly total student starts decreased by 10.9% to approximately 4,400
* Says company reiterated guidance provided on August 7, 2017