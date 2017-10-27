BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:

* Lincoln electric reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Q3 earnings per share $1.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $669.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $657.6 million

* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 11.4 percent to $0.39 per share

* Lincoln Electric - qtrly ‍reported EPS includes bargain purchase gain related to air liquide welding acquisition ($51.6 million, or $0.77 EPS)​

* Lincoln Electric - qtrly ‍reported EPS also includes other special item after-tax charges of $7.2 million, or $0.11 EPS