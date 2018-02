Feb 13 (Reuters) - Lindab:

* Lindab‘S CFO RESIGNS

* ‍LINDAB WILL IMMEDIATELY INITIATE RECRUITMENT OF A NEW CFO​

* SAYS LINDAB‘S CFO, KRISTIAN ACKEBY, HAS GIVEN HIS TERMINATION NOTICE AND HAS DECIDED TO PURSUE A CARRIER OUTSIDE LINDAB

* ‍KRISTIAN ACKEBY WILL REMAIN IN HIS POSITION DURING NOTICE PERIOD UNTIL LINDAB HAS APPOINTED A SUCCESSOR​