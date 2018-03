BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.36

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :

* LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 TOUR REVENUES OF $63.2 MILLION INCREASED $7.1 MILLION

* SEES 2018 TOUR REVENUES OF $308 MILLION - $315 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $54 MILLION - $57 MILLION

* AS OF FEBRUARY 26, 2018, LINDBLAD SEGMENT HAD 90% OF FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED GUEST TICKET REVENUES ON BOOKS

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $301.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S