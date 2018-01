BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings - On Jan 8, Co, Its Unit Entered Into A Senior Secured Credit Agreement

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :

* LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS - ON JAN 8, CO AND ITS UNIT ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT -SEC FILING

* LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, LENDERS TO MAKE AVAILABLE TO UNIT A LOAN, WHICH WILL NOT TO EXCEED AMOUNT OF $107.7 MILLION

* LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS SAYS LOAN MADE FOR PURPOSE OF FINANCING UP TO 80% OF PURCHASE PRICE OF CO‘S NEW EXPEDITION ICE-CLASS CRUISE VESSEL

* LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS-LOAN TO AMORTIZE QTRLY ON 12-YEAR PROFILE, WITH 70% MATURING OVER 12 YRS FROM DRAWDOWN, & 30% MATURING OVER 5 YRS FROM DRAWDOWN