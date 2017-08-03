BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings reports Q2 loss per share $0.06

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $55.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 tour revenues of $272 - $276 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $44 - $46 million

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc says continues to anticipate it will achieve its long-range revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: