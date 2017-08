June 15 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc-

* ‍linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY​ ‍​

* ‍Linde North America-50/50 jv to operate under name east coast nitrogen and will produce liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon​ ‍ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: