2017年7月25日 / 凌晨5点38分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli confirms mid-term financial targets

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG

* Lindt & spruengli says confirms its mid/long term goal of an organic sales growth target of 6 – 8% combined with an increase in ebit of 20 – 40 basis points - slides

* Lindt & spruengli says strong global brands and strategic business actions to result in continued market share gains

* Lindt & spruengli says efficiency-and cost improvement programs already in place to lead to additional cash generation

* Lindt & spruengli says partial re-investment of savings from scale, efficiencies, raw materials and cost reduction programs into future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

