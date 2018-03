BRIEF-Lindt & Spruengli sees 4-5 pct organic growth on NAFTA this year

March 6 (Reuters) - Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli Ag :

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI CEO SAYS CONFIDENT THAT ORGANIC GROWTH IN THE U.S. WILL IMPROVE

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI CEO SAYS EXPECTS GLOBAL CHOCOLATE MARKET TO GROW 1-2 PERCENT, PREMIUM SHOULD OUTPERFORM

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI CEO SAYS CONFIDENT THAT “REST OF THE WORLD” MARKETS WILL KEEP GROWING DOUBLE-DIGIT

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI CEO SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN U.S. TO COME FROM BETTER PRESENTATION AT POINTS OF SALES, SYNERGIES AMONG ITS THREE BRANDS

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI CEO SAYS PLANS TO OPEN 30-40 NEW STORES THIS YEAR

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI CEO SAYS PROFITABILITY OF GLOBAL RETAIL BUSINESS STILL BELOW GROUP LEVEL, EXPECTED TO IMPROVE

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI CEO SAYS WILL NOT CUT SUGAR IN ITS PRODUCTS IF THE TASTE SUFFERS, QUALITY AND INDULGENCE ARE THE PRIORITY

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI CEO SAYS 90-95 PERCENT OF ORGANIC GROWTH COMES FROM VOLUMES, PRICE INCREASES MIGHT AGAIN BE POSSIBLE FROM 2019

* LINDT & SPRUENGLI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE 4-5 PERCENT ORGANIC GROWTH IN NAFTA REGION THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)