Dec 19 (Reuters) - Linn Energy Inc:

* LINN ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALE OF ITS OKLAHOMA WATERFLOOD AND TEXAS PANHANDLE PROPERTIES FOR $122 MILLION

* LINN ENERGY - COMBINED PROPERTIES TO BE SOLD CONSIST OF ABOUT 179,000 NET ACRES IN OKLAHOMA & TEXAS WITH Q3 NET PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 5,200 BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: