Oct 4 (Reuters) - Linn Energy Inc:

* Linn Energy announces sale of Washakie properties for $200 million and increases share repurchase authorization to $400 million

* Linn Energy Inc - ‍board has authorized an incremental $200 million for share repurchases from $200 million to $400 million​

* Linn Energy Inc - ‍signed a definitive agreement to sell its interest in properties located in Wyoming to an undisclosed buyer​