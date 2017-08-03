FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LINN Energy qtrly ‍ net production 710 MMcfe/d​
2017年8月3日 / 上午11点10分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-LINN Energy qtrly ‍ net production 710 MMcfe/d​

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Linn Energy Inc

* Linn energy reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Linn energy inc says revised g&a guidance for 2017 is $95 million, down significantly from previous guidance of $120 million

* Linn energy inc qtrly ‍ net production 710 mmcfe/d​

* Linn energy inc says company has reduced capital guidance for full year 2017 from $413 million to $338 million

* Linn energy inc sees ‍q3 net production 540 - 600 mmcfe/d​

* Linn energy inc sees ‍q4 net production 500 - 550 mmcfe/d​

* Linn energy inc - ‍linn continues to market remaining packages in permian, williston and south texas​

* Linn energy inc - ‍plans to sell its interest in altamont bluebell field in utah and its mature waterfloods in oklahoma​

* Linn energy inc - ‍linn continues to work with jefferies llc to explore strategic alternatives for company​

* Linn energy - on june 27, 2017, co and citizen energy ii, llc announced an agreement to contribute certain upstream assets to form a new company, roan

* Linn energy inc - ‍as of august 1, 2017, company had extinguished all outstanding debt​

* Linn energy inc - ‍new facility is expected to have an initial borrowing base of $500 million​

* Linn energy inc says linn will receive 50 percent of equity interest in roan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

