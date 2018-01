Jan 17 (Reuters) - Linn Energy Inc:

* LINN ENERGY RAISES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

* LINN ENERGY INC SEES Q4 NET PRODUCTION 496 - 512 MMCFE/D

* LINN ENERGY SEES Q4 OTHER REVENUES, NET $9 MILLION - $10 MILLION