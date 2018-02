Feb 5 (Reuters) - Lattice Semiconductor Corp:

* LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.2 PERCENT STAKE IN LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP AS OF JAN 26 - SEC FILING

* LION POINT CAPITAL LP PURCHASED LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* LION POINT CAPITAL-CONTINUE TO ENGAGE, IN CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REGARDING CERTAIN MATTERS, INCLUDING COMPOSITION OF BOARD Source text: (bit.ly/2E3f10L) Further company coverage: