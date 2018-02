BRIEF-Lionsgate Signs Exclusive Deal With Amazon Prime Video For Content In Latam

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lionsgate:

* AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR DEAL WITH LIONSGATE BRINGING SLATE OF POPULAR HOLLYWOOD MOVIES TO LATIN AMERICA

* SAYS ‍AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR CO, SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT LABEL FILMS TO EXCLUSIVELY PREMIERE ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO AFTER LOCAL THEATRICAL RELEASE

* SAYS PER AGREEMENT, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO BECOMES LONG-TERM STREAMING HOME IN LATIN AMERICA FOR CO‘S PORTFOLIO OF TENTPOLE FILMS, BRANDED PROPERTIES

* SAYS CO TO DELIVER LINE-UP OF HOLLYWOOD MOVIES TO AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CUSTOMERS ACROSS MEXICO, BRAZIL AND REST OF LATIN AMERICA​