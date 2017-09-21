BRIEF-Lipocine - ‍PTAB of USPTO issued a motions decision in interference case between Clarus Therapeutics and Lipocine Inc​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine - ‍ PTAB of USPTO issued a motions decision based on each party’s motions in interference case between Clarus Therapeutics and Lipocine Inc​

* Lipocine- ptab granted Lipocine S motion to deny Clarus previously accorded priority date for 428 patent - SEC filing

* Lipocine Inc - Clarus has a new priority date of April 16, 2014 for Clarus 428 patent​

* Lipocine Inc - PTAB also granted Clarus motion to deny Lipocine S accorded priority date

* Lipocine Inc - Lipocine S has an accorded priority date of May 15, 2015 for Lipocine 692 application