BRIEF-Lipocine - ‍PTAB of USPTO issued a motions decision in interference case between Clarus Therapeutics and Lipocine Inc​
2017年9月21日 / 下午1点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Lipocine - ‍PTAB of USPTO issued a motions decision in interference case between Clarus Therapeutics and Lipocine Inc​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine - ‍ PTAB of USPTO issued a motions decision based on each party’s motions in interference case between Clarus Therapeutics and Lipocine Inc​

* Lipocine- ptab granted Lipocine S motion to deny Clarus previously accorded priority date for 428 patent - SEC filing

* Lipocine Inc - Clarus has a new priority date of April 16, 2014 for Clarus 428 patent​

* Lipocine Inc - PTAB also granted Clarus motion to deny Lipocine S accorded priority date

* Lipocine Inc - Lipocine S has an accorded priority date of May 15, 2015 for Lipocine 692 application Source text: (bit.ly/2jMZgS2) Further company coverage:

