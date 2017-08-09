FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Lipocine ‍resubmits NDA for oral testosterone product candidate
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 下午12点44分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Lipocine ‍resubmits NDA for oral testosterone product candidate

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc:

* Says ‍resubmits NDA for its oral testosterone product candidate, LPCN 1021, for treatment of hypogonadism​

* Lipocine says it had received a complete response letter from U.S. FDA in June 2016 that identified a deficiency related to dosing algorithm for proposed label

* Lipocine - to address deficiency, co completed dosing validation study that confirmed validity of fixed dose approach without need for dose titration to orally administer LPCN 1021​

* Lipocine inc - ‍anticipates six-month review by FDA with projected PDUFA date in Q1 of 2018 assuming fda acknowledges co's submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below