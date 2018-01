BRIEF-Lipocine Says FDA's BRUDAC Voted 6 In Favor & 13 Against Benefit/Risk Profile Of Tlando

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc:

* LIPOCINE - FDA‘S BRUDAC VOTED 6 IN FAVOR & 13 AGAINST BENEFIT/RISK PROFILE OF CO‘S ORAL TESTOSTERONE PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR TRT IN ADULT MALES, TLANDO

* LIPOCINE INC SAYS ‍FDA DECISION ON TLANDO NDA IS ANTICIPATED BY ASSIGNED PDUFA GOAL DATE OF MAY 8, 2018 - SEC FILING ​

* LIPOCINE INC - CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EFFICACY AND SAFETY RESULTS FROM CLINICAL STUDIES WITH TLANDO CONSISTENT WITH OTHER FDA APPROVED TRT PRODUCTS Source text: (bit.ly/2mnVzkJ) Further company coverage: