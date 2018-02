BRIEF-Liquidity Services reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.04

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc:

* LIQUIDITY SERVICES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.16 TO $0.23

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.19 TO $0.26

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANTICIPATES LAUNCH OF NEW CONSOLIDATED MARKETPLACE ON LIQUIDITYONE E-COMMERCE PLATFORM BY END OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

* NEAR-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS “CAUTIOUS”, BUT EXPECT TO REALIZE IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS BUSINESSES DURING FY18

* IN Q2-FY18, EXPECT CONTINUED GROWTH IN RSCG AND GOVDEALS SEGMENTS

* Q1-FY18 GMV OF $155.4 MILLION, DOWN FROM $159.7 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR‘S COMPARABLE PERIOD

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $61.1 MILLION VERSUS $70.8 MLN‍​

* EXPECT GMV FOR Q2-18 TO RANGE FROM $150 MILLION TO $170 MILLION.

* EXPECT GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FOR Q2-18 TO RANGE FROM $0.26 TO $0.19

* EXPECT NON-GAAP ADJUSTED LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR Q2-18 TO RANGE FROM $0.23 TO $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: