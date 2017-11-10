FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月10日 / 凌晨1点18分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results; provides further detail on strategy to transform the business

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd-qtrly ‍basic earnings per share $0.14​

* Qtrly ‍consolidated sales were $204.4 million, down 2.1% from $208.8 million​

* Qtrly ‍Canadian same-store sales were $126.3 million, down 1.6% from $128.3 million in Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍U.S. same-store sales were $51.0 million USD, down 2.9% from $ 52.6 million USD in Q3 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.19, revenue view c$205.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

