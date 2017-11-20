BRIEF-Liquor Stores Na says ‍selling its 15 liquor barn retail stores in Kentucky

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores Na says ‍selling its 15 liquor barn retail stores in Kentucky & entering into negotiations to sell its 51% interest in Birchfield ventures

* Liquor Stores Na - completion of both Kentucky, Birchfield transactions will reduce co’s long-term debt levels by up to $47 million (US$37 million)​

* Liquor Stores Na Ltd -‍ liquor stores will also close its U.S. head office and will no longer have any U.S.-based executives or senior management​

* Liquor Stores - ‍completing Kentucky, Birchfield transactions will end co’s obligation to buy remaining 49% interest in Birchfield as early as Jan 1, 2019

* Liquor Stores Na Ltd - ‍is also currently in discussions with a third party about sale of its store in Norwalk, Connecticut​

* Liquor Stores Na - ‍sold the 15 stores in Kentucky to Blue Rose Spirits Llc, deal generated gross proceeds of about $33.4 million (US$26.15 million) on closing​

* Liquor Stores Na says is ‍finalising sale of its indirect 51% interest in Birchfield for anticipated gross proceeds of about $3.8 million (US$3.0 million)​

* Liquor Stores - if Birchfield/Connecticut transactions not completed, co may elect to pursue sale with another party or not to sell interest at this time​