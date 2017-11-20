FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Liquor Stores Na says ‍selling its 15 liquor barn retail stores in Kentucky
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 下午12点45分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Liquor Stores Na says ‍selling its 15 liquor barn retail stores in Kentucky

2 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores Na says ‍selling its 15 liquor barn retail stores in Kentucky & entering into negotiations to sell its 51% interest in Birchfield ventures

* Liquor Stores Na - completion of both Kentucky, Birchfield transactions will reduce co’s long-term debt levels by up to $47 million (US$37 million)​

* Liquor Stores Na Ltd -‍ liquor stores will also close its U.S. head office and will no longer have any U.S.-based executives or senior management​

* Liquor Stores - ‍completing Kentucky, Birchfield transactions will end co’s obligation to buy remaining 49% interest in Birchfield as early as Jan 1, 2019

* Liquor Stores Na Ltd - ‍is also currently in discussions with a third party about sale of its store in Norwalk, Connecticut​

* Liquor Stores Na - ‍sold the 15 stores in Kentucky to Blue Rose Spirits Llc, deal generated gross proceeds of about $33.4 million (US$26.15 million) on closing​

* Liquor Stores Na says is ‍finalising sale of its indirect 51% interest in Birchfield for anticipated gross proceeds of about $3.8 million (US$3.0 million)​

* Liquor Stores Na - ‍sold 15 stores in Kentucky to Blue Rose Spirits Llc , unit of Blue Equity Llc, for gross proceeds of about $33.4 million (US$26.15 million)​

* Liquor Stores - if Birchfield/Connecticut transactions not completed, co may elect to pursue sale with another party or not to sell interest at this time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below