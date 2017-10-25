FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lithia Motors Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18
频道
专题
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中共十九大
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 中午12点06分 / 更新于 19 小时内

BRIEF-Lithia Motors Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc:

* Lithia reports record third quarter 2017 results, increases revenue 19 pct

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18

* Q3 earnings per share $2.07

* Q3 revenue $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.65 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $8.30 to $8.35

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $9.25

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $10 billion to $10.2 billion

* Lithia Motors Inc - ‍for 2018, co targets full year revenues of $11.0 to $11.5 billion​

* Lithia Motors Inc - qtrly ‍total same store sales increased 1 pct​

* Lithia Motors Inc - ‍for 2017, co expects same store sales growth of 3 pct​

* Lithia motors inc - ‍qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 1 pct​

* Lithia motors inc - ‍qtrly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 4 pct​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $8.61, revenue view $10.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $9.60, revenue view $11.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below