FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 天前
BRIEF-Lithia reports Q2 earnings per share $2.12
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点14分 / 7 天前

BRIEF-Lithia reports Q2 earnings per share $2.12

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Lithia Motors Inc:

* Lithia reports record second quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $8.35 to $8.50

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.28

* Q2 earnings per share $2.12

* Q2 revenue $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.43 billion

* Q2 same store sales rose 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithia Motors Inc sees ‍2017 total revenue of $9.6 to $9.9 billion​

* Lithia Motors Inc - project fy 2017 new vehicle same store sales increasing 1.0 percent

* Lithia Motors Inc - project 2017 full year new vehicle gross margin of 5.6 percent to 5.8 percent

* Lithia Motors Inc sees ‍2017 used vehicle same store sales increasing 5.0 pct​

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly total same store sales increased 3%

* Lithia Motors Inc sees ‍2017 used vehicle gross margin of 11.5% to 11.7pct​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.31, revenue view $9.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly new vehicle same store sales increased 1pct

* Lithia Motors Inc qtrly used vehicle retail same store sales increased 4pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below